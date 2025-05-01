ArbiDoge Price (ADOGE)
The live price of ArbiDoge (ADOGE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 308.51K USD. ADOGE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ArbiDoge Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ArbiDoge price change within the day is +1.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 8.00T USD
During today, the price change of ArbiDoge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ArbiDoge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ArbiDoge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ArbiDoge to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.81%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+2.93%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-23.47%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ArbiDoge: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.67%
+1.81%
+1.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Arbidoge is the first Dogecoin fork as well as the first native token to launch on the newly released Arbitrum network. We created transparent tokenomics for everyones benefit. While plenty of projects have intransparent tokenomics which are often not feasible, we kept things simple. Zero Tax. Zero Fee. Just like the original Dogecoin. This token serves as an homage to Dogecoin, as well as a means of acquiring a symbolic piece of the legendary SOV that Dogecoin is, through the power of Arbitrum and its seamless and inexpensive transacting process. Initial Liquidity was permanently burned, along with 20% of the total supply, forever, making Arbidoge a 100% safe investment.
