ArbiPad Price (ARBI)
The live price of ArbiPad (ARBI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 61.10K USD. ARBI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ArbiPad Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ArbiPad price change within the day is -11.75%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.46B USD
Get real-time price updates of the ARBI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ARBI price information.
During today, the price change of ArbiPad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ArbiPad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ArbiPad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ArbiPad to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-11.75%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+17.94%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-48.64%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ArbiPad: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-11.75%
-17.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
## What Is ArbiPad (ARBI)? ArbiPad — Next generation Arbitrum-zkSync based launchpad by Good Games Guild. ArbiPad is constructed as a bridge between the best crypto project and the global community, especially investors and community in the crypto sphere with transparency and a fair distribution system. ARBI is the native utility token that is used for: - To secure the IDO Allocation on ArbiPad, users have to stake their $ARBI. - Participating in ArbiPad Special Event — Free mint and Access to exclusive group. Unlock more benefits by holding $ARBI! - Incentive Rewards Program for Community ## How Many ARBI Tokens Are There in Circulation? There will 1,080,000,000 ARBI on the circulation of 10,000,000,000 ARBI of the total supply. ### Who Are the Founders of ARBIPAD? ArbiPad is built by Good Games Guild. Good Games Guild is a top guild project in the WEB3 space. As a top project, GGG has so many investors who were carefully selected based on their experience, knowledge, and understanding of the industry. Each of GGG's investors has a range of experience, including infrastructure, gaming, NFTs, DeFi, and some of the most respected global venture firms, such as Animoca, Chromia, OKEx NGC Ventures, Basics Capital, and many more. ### Where Can I Buy ARBIPAD (ARBI)? ARBI will be available on MEXC and Gate.io for upcoming token listing. And also ARBI will list on DEX, such as: Uniswap
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
