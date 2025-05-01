Arbius Price (AIUS)
The live price of Arbius (AIUS) today is 16.96 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.55M USD. AIUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Arbius Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Arbius price change within the day is -2.58%
- It has a circulating supply of 267.26K USD
Get real-time price updates of the AIUS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AIUS price information.
During today, the price change of Arbius to USD was $ -0.45080273832907.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Arbius to USD was $ +0.4449710400.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Arbius to USD was $ -8.0015414400.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Arbius to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.45080273832907
|-2.58%
|30 Days
|$ +0.4449710400
|+2.62%
|60 Days
|$ -8.0015414400
|-47.17%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Arbius: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.14%
-2.58%
-9.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Arbius is a decentralized network for machine learning and a token with a fixed supply like Bitcoin. New coins are generated with GPU power by participating in the network. There is no central authority to create new coins. Arbius is fully open-source. Holders vote on-chain for protocol upgrades. Models operate as DAOS with custom rules for distribution and rewards, providing a way for model creators to earn income.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AIUS to VND
₫446,302.4
|1 AIUS to AUD
A$26.4576
|1 AIUS to GBP
￡12.72
|1 AIUS to EUR
€14.9248
|1 AIUS to USD
$16.96
|1 AIUS to MYR
RM73.0976
|1 AIUS to TRY
₺653.1296
|1 AIUS to JPY
¥2,426.2976
|1 AIUS to RUB
₽1,391.2288
|1 AIUS to INR
₹1,433.968
|1 AIUS to IDR
Rp282,666.5536
|1 AIUS to KRW
₩24,159.52
|1 AIUS to PHP
₱945.8592
|1 AIUS to EGP
￡E.862.2464
|1 AIUS to BRL
R$96.1632
|1 AIUS to CAD
C$23.4048
|1 AIUS to BDT
৳2,061.1488
|1 AIUS to NGN
₦27,179.4176
|1 AIUS to UAH
₴704.0096
|1 AIUS to VES
Bs1,458.56
|1 AIUS to PKR
Rs4,767.9648
|1 AIUS to KZT
₸8,661.8112
|1 AIUS to THB
฿566.9728
|1 AIUS to TWD
NT$543.3984
|1 AIUS to AED
د.إ62.2432
|1 AIUS to CHF
Fr13.9072
|1 AIUS to HKD
HK$131.44
|1 AIUS to MAD
.د.م157.0496
|1 AIUS to MXN
$332.5856