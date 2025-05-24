Arcadium Price (ARCADIUM)
The live price of Arcadium (ARCADIUM) today is 0.00164886 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ARCADIUM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Arcadium Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.39 USD
- Arcadium price change within the day is -2.48%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Arcadium to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Arcadium to USD was $ +0.0001618423.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Arcadium to USD was $ +0.0001916250.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Arcadium to USD was $ -0.0003724917970199524.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.48%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001618423
|+9.82%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001916250
|+11.62%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0003724917970199524
|-18.42%
Discover the latest price analysis of Arcadium: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.83%
-2.48%
+1.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Stadium Arcadium is the world's first user-owned yield farm! All pools emit both MYFRIENDS and ARCADIUM tokens. Stakers in our single MYFRIENDS pool receive proportional distributions of 75% of deposit fees, 50% of all other platform income, 3% of the 6.66% ARCADIUM transfer tax, and a swap to Layer 3 tokens. ARCADIUM receives 25% of deposit fees for AMM support, 50% of all other platform income, and 100% of all buyback support, including direct buybacks. Our indirect buybacks include Pulsar games that accept ARCADIUM and yield USDC as price money. We also purchased 300 PolyPunks that we will trade for ARCADIUM. Welcome to the Stadium Arcadium, where we truly take user benefits to the next level!
