What is Archerswap BOW (BOW)

What is the project about? ArcherSwap is a crypto world for users to trade, earn, and game. It's the best choice for projects on Core Chain with features including AMM, NFT, and GameFi. What makes your project unique? It brings benefits to users not just by trading and farming but profit opportunities through NFT, GameFi and great potential new projects launching from our very own BowPad (Launchdpad). Also, you will get free BOW by trade mining. History of your project. We decided to be unique on Core chain, a new Potential Chain for Degens to ape in this blockchain, Core Chain is also the lowest transaction fees among all EVM blockchains. What’s next for your project? We have a roadmap: https://docs.archerswap.finance/products-and-features-guide/roadmap What can your token be used for? Farming, Staking your reward token with your personal choice through $xBOW, Whitelist snapshot through holding $xBOW during snapshots periods collateral and more utility coming along ArcherSwap Development.

Archerswap BOW (BOW) Resource Whitepaper Official Website