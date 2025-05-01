Ariacoin Price (ARIA)
The live price of Ariacoin (ARIA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.66K USD. ARIA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ariacoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Ariacoin price change within the day is -29.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 27.44B USD
During today, the price change of Ariacoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ariacoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ariacoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ariacoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-29.38%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-19.73%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+440.20%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ariacoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.18%
-29.38%
-18.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AriaLand, is an innovative Telegram-based mini application designed to gamify token earning and enhance user engagement in the Web3 ecosystem. AriaLand incorporates a unique leveling system where users start as a Base Camp member and advance to Military Unit and Commando levels by completing tasks. As users progress, they unlock exclusive benefits, including enhanced withdrawal rights and special in-game features. The application is part of a larger ecosystem, focused on earning and spending tokens, while encouraging strategic use through rewards and benefits. The project aims to foster community engagement and build a dedicated user base through gamified interactions, rewards, and airdrops. It offers opportunities for players to collect, use, and exchange tokens within the platform, providing a sustainable, rewarding experience within the Web3 space.
