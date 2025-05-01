ArthSwap Price (ARSW)
The live price of ArthSwap (ARSW) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 122.47K USD. ARSW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ArthSwap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ArthSwap price change within the day is +0.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 990.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ARSW to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ARSW price information.
During today, the price change of ArthSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ArthSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ArthSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ArthSwap to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.72%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-26.38%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-68.16%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ArthSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.81%
+0.72%
-11.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ArthSwap is a one-stop Defi protocol that aspires to be the main DEX on the Astar Network. Since its successful launch in January, 2022, ArthSwap has already become the DEX with the highest TVL in the entire Polkadot ecosystem. ArthSwap has accumulated more than 100K followers on Twitter and has one of the largest and most active communities on Polkadot within three months after its launch. ArthSwap’s primary functions include trading, staking, and liquidity mining, with ArthSwap itself being an IDO launchpad as well. ArthSwap also has its own Acceleration Program which is very similar in function to the Incubation Program and it is called “ArthShot”.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
