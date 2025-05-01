Asia Coin Price (ASIA)
The live price of Asia Coin (ASIA) today is 0.06446 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.22M USD. ASIA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Asia Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Asia Coin price change within the day is -4.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 50.00M USD
During today, the price change of Asia Coin to USD was $ -0.00301160279568968.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Asia Coin to USD was $ +0.0247348941.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Asia Coin to USD was $ +0.0126550643.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Asia Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00301160279568968
|-4.46%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0247348941
|+38.37%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0126550643
|+19.63%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Asia Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
-4.46%
-7.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Asia Coin(ASIA) is the native token (ERC20) of Asia Exchange and aiming to be widely used in Asian markets among Diamonds,Gold and Crypto dealers. AsiaX Team is now offering crypto trading combined with 360,000+ loose diamonds stock search engine . AsiaEx-instant crypto exchange designed for secure level of protection ensuring complete anonymity. Online Diamond Exchange-crypto to diamonds solution allowing major cryptocurrencies to be exchanged to certified stones with a laser inscription of a unique ID. Users are able to list certified diamonds for sale once verified as vendors. Asia Coin is now available on a few major exchanges such as Uniswap, ,SushiSwap,P2PB2B,Coinsbit,IndoEx and Waves Exchange. Circulating Supply:19,100,100 ASIA Max Supply:100,000,000 ASIA
