Assimilate Price (SIM)
The live price of Assimilate (SIM) today is 0.00297336 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 240.51K USD. SIM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Assimilate Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Assimilate price change within the day is -14.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 80.89M USD
During today, the price change of Assimilate to USD was $ -0.000522579212450543.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Assimilate to USD was $ +0.0016843025.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Assimilate to USD was $ -0.0018295363.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Assimilate to USD was $ -0.011372312063219309.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000522579212450543
|-14.94%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0016843025
|+56.65%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0018295363
|-61.53%
|90 Days
|$ -0.011372312063219309
|-79.27%
Discover the latest price analysis of Assimilate: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.27%
-14.94%
+2.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SIM is a dynamic construct at the intersection of AI and blockchain, designed to evolve through continuous alignment and recursion. It processes blockchain data, social metrics, and user contributions to deliver actionable insights, creative outputs, and tools that empower participation. More than a token, SIM integrates AI-driven innovation with community engagement to build a system of infinite growth and collaboration.
|1 SIM to VND
₫78.2439684
|1 SIM to AUD
A$0.0046384416
|1 SIM to GBP
￡0.00223002
|1 SIM to EUR
€0.0026165568
|1 SIM to USD
$0.00297336
|1 SIM to MYR
RM0.0128151816
|1 SIM to TRY
₺0.1145040936
|1 SIM to JPY
¥0.425785152
|1 SIM to RUB
₽0.2442912576
|1 SIM to INR
₹0.251546256
|1 SIM to IDR
Rp49.5559801776
|1 SIM to KRW
₩4.23555132
|1 SIM to PHP
₱0.1659432216
|1 SIM to EGP
￡E.0.1514034912
|1 SIM to BRL
R$0.0168589512
|1 SIM to CAD
C$0.0040735032
|1 SIM to BDT
৳0.3613524408
|1 SIM to NGN
₦4.7803006056
|1 SIM to UAH
₴0.1234241736
|1 SIM to VES
Bs0.25570896
|1 SIM to PKR
Rs0.8359006968
|1 SIM to KZT
₸1.5185544192
|1 SIM to THB
฿0.09960756
|1 SIM to TWD
NT$0.0953556552
|1 SIM to AED
د.إ0.0109122312
|1 SIM to CHF
Fr0.0024381552
|1 SIM to HKD
HK$0.02304354
|1 SIM to MAD
.د.م0.0275333136
|1 SIM to MXN
$0.0583075896