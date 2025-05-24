Asterix Price (ASTX)
The live price of Asterix (ASTX) today is 147.0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ASTX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Asterix Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.62K USD
- Asterix price change within the day is -6.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ASTX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ASTX price information.
During today, the price change of Asterix to USD was $ -9.9571167624734.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Asterix to USD was $ +60.8100045000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Asterix to USD was $ +4.7218752000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Asterix to USD was $ -61.03354045926488.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -9.9571167624734
|-6.34%
|30 Days
|$ +60.8100045000
|+41.37%
|60 Days
|$ +4.7218752000
|+3.21%
|90 Days
|$ -61.03354045926488
|-29.33%
Discover the latest price analysis of Asterix: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.77%
-6.34%
-7.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Asterix features the advanced DN404 smart contract code which exemplifies our dedication to setting new standards in the digital asset space. Originating from the conceptual ERC404, DN404 has been meticulously crafted to redefine NFT divisibility. This innovation not only addresses the limitations of its predecessor but also sets new benchmarks in terms of security, efficiency, and gas optimization in response to the surging demand for more adaptable NFT solutions.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ASTX to VND
₫3,769,227
|1 ASTX to AUD
A$224.91
|1 ASTX to GBP
￡107.31
|1 ASTX to EUR
€127.89
|1 ASTX to USD
$147
|1 ASTX to MYR
RM621.81
|1 ASTX to TRY
₺5,715.36
|1 ASTX to JPY
¥20,954.85
|1 ASTX to RUB
₽11,682.09
|1 ASTX to INR
₹12,505.29
|1 ASTX to IDR
Rp2,370,967.41
|1 ASTX to KRW
₩200,819.64
|1 ASTX to PHP
₱8,134.98
|1 ASTX to EGP
￡E.7,332.36
|1 ASTX to BRL
R$829.08
|1 ASTX to CAD
C$201.39
|1 ASTX to BDT
৳17,910.48
|1 ASTX to NGN
₦233,703.54
|1 ASTX to UAH
₴6,103.44
|1 ASTX to VES
Bs13,818
|1 ASTX to PKR
Rs41,442.24
|1 ASTX to KZT
₸75,190.5
|1 ASTX to THB
฿4,774.56
|1 ASTX to TWD
NT$4,405.59
|1 ASTX to AED
د.إ539.49
|1 ASTX to CHF
Fr120.54
|1 ASTX to HKD
HK$1,151.01
|1 ASTX to MAD
.د.م1,350.93
|1 ASTX to MXN
$2,828.28