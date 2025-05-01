ASX Capital Price (ASX)
The live price of ASX Capital (ASX) today is 0.182513 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.33M USD. ASX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ASX Capital Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ASX Capital price change within the day is +0.26%
- It has a circulating supply of 7.30M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ASX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ASX price information.
During today, the price change of ASX Capital to USD was $ +0.00047025.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ASX Capital to USD was $ +0.0125365989.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ASX Capital to USD was $ +0.0007064713.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ASX Capital to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00047025
|+0.26%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0125365989
|+6.87%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0007064713
|+0.39%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ASX Capital: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
+0.26%
-0.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Exposure to multiple asset classes through a single yield bearing token
|1 ASX to VND
₫4,802.829595
|1 ASX to AUD
A$0.28472028
|1 ASX to GBP
￡0.13688475
|1 ASX to EUR
€0.16061144
|1 ASX to USD
$0.182513
|1 ASX to MYR
RM0.78663103
|1 ASX to TRY
₺7.02857563
|1 ASX to JPY
¥26.11030978
|1 ASX to RUB
₽14.97154139
|1 ASX to INR
₹15.43147415
|1 ASX to IDR
Rp3,041.88211658
|1 ASX to KRW
₩259.9897685
|1 ASX to PHP
₱10.17875001
|1 ASX to EGP
￡E.9.27896092
|1 ASX to BRL
R$1.03484871
|1 ASX to CAD
C$0.25186794
|1 ASX to BDT
৳22.18080489
|1 ASX to NGN
₦292.48803328
|1 ASX to UAH
₴7.57611463
|1 ASX to VES
Bs15.696118
|1 ASX to PKR
Rs51.30987969
|1 ASX to KZT
₸93.21303936
|1 ASX to THB
฿6.10140959
|1 ASX to TWD
NT$5.84771652
|1 ASX to AED
د.إ0.66982271
|1 ASX to CHF
Fr0.14966066
|1 ASX to HKD
HK$1.41447575
|1 ASX to MAD
.د.م1.69007038
|1 ASX to MXN
$3.58090506