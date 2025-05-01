ASYAGRO Price (ASY)
The live price of ASYAGRO (ASY) today is 0.00157192 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ASY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ASYAGRO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ASYAGRO price change within the day is +0.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of ASYAGRO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ASYAGRO to USD was $ -0.0000530230.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ASYAGRO to USD was $ -0.0003007529.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ASYAGRO to USD was $ +0.000009241705172591.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.46%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000530230
|-3.37%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003007529
|-19.13%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000009241705172591
|+0.59%
Discover the latest price analysis of ASYAGRO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
+0.46%
+62.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
It’s an initiative taken by a group of dynamic youngsters. ASYAGRO is a great alliance of technology and youth, and their skills and hard work are encouraging the agriculture industry to innovate. Asyagro is a blockchain-based platform for solving various global problems related to the agricultural sector. ASYAGRO is making significant progress towards building a comprehensive system. We plan to bring our platform to the forefront at the end of this year. We are currently in the private round of fundraising beginning in October 2019. We are working on various departments to empower the agricultural industry with trending technology. We’re starting with blockchain technology to make a big impact.
