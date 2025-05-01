ATEHUN Price (ATEHUN)
The live price of ATEHUN (ATEHUN) today is 0.751507 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 682.22K USD. ATEHUN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ATEHUN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ATEHUN price change within the day is +7.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 907.81K USD
Get real-time price updates of the ATEHUN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ATEHUN price information.
During today, the price change of ATEHUN to USD was $ +0.051955.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ATEHUN to USD was $ -0.0887979919.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ATEHUN to USD was $ -0.1077106425.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ATEHUN to USD was $ -1.5032546823953085.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.051955
|+7.43%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0887979919
|-11.81%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1077106425
|-14.33%
|90 Days
|$ -1.5032546823953085
|-66.67%
Discover the latest price analysis of ATEHUN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.59%
+7.43%
-2.37%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$atehun is short for $atehun'dred. Its derived from the first organic meme around hyperliquid: $800/pt. $800/pt was based on @crypto_adair long tweet thread that gave the bull case for Hyperliquid before they had a token and they just had a points program to award users. Essentially, @crypto_adair argued it was likely the best opportunity in crypto and is destined to be a top 10 coin which would make each point worth $800 in the next 12-18 months. $atehun represents this undying delusional bullishness on Hyperliquid as the future of finance.
