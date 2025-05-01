Athena by Virtuals Price (ATHENA)
The live price of Athena by Virtuals (ATHENA) today is 0.00161457 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.26M USD. ATHENA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Athena by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Athena by Virtuals price change within the day is +44.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 780.90M USD
During today, the price change of Athena by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.00049518.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Athena by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.0081572850.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Athena by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.0035904131.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Athena by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.0000418280515214214.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00049518
|+44.24%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0081572850
|+505.23%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0035904131
|+222.38%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0000418280515214214
|-2.52%
Discover the latest price analysis of Athena by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+7.18%
+44.24%
+394.69%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Athena is an AI Agent themed token created via the virtuals.io protocol platform on the Base blockchain. $ATHENA is the token representation of the agent's ecosystem, which includes an autonomous Twitter chat bot, and configurations via the virtuals.io platform to provide insights on the crypto markets. Eventually as the virtuals.ai platform matures, it is expected to integrate with blockchain wallets and carry out trading and DeFi activities.
