AuraFarming Price (AURAFARM)
The live price of AuraFarming (AURAFARM) today is 0.00235036 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.35M USD. AURAFARM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AuraFarming Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- AuraFarming price change within the day is +23.70%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.74M USD
Get real-time price updates of the AURAFARM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AURAFARM price information.
During today, the price change of AuraFarming to USD was $ +0.00045034.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AuraFarming to USD was $ +0.0011651613.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AuraFarming to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AuraFarming to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00045034
|+23.70%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0011651613
|+49.57%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AuraFarming: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+11.68%
+23.70%
+22.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aura Farming is a cultural phenomenon that swept social media platforms like TikTok and X in 2025, redefining how people project charisma in the digital age. At its core, Aura Farming is about cultivating and showcasing an effortless, magnetic presence—referred to as "aura"—through carefully crafted moments of coolness, style, or wit. The term "aura" in this context symbolizes an intangible blend of charisma, confidence, and mystique. To "farm" it, users post short videos or images capturing themselves in scenarios designed to amplify this vibe: a perfectly timed hair flip, a slow-motion walk with a smirk, or a clever one-liner delivered with deadpan humor. These acts are often exaggerated for effect, poking fun at the idea of trying too hard to appear effortlessly cool. The hashtag #AuraFarm exploded, racking up millions of views as creators competed to outdo each other’s aura points.
