Austin Capitals Price (AUX)
The live price of Austin Capitals (AUX) today is 4.25 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 41.59M USD. AUX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Austin Capitals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Austin Capitals price change within the day is -0.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.79M USD
Get real-time price updates of the AUX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AUX price information.
During today, the price change of Austin Capitals to USD was $ -0.006240234934237.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Austin Capitals to USD was $ +0.3686105750.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Austin Capitals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Austin Capitals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.006240234934237
|-0.14%
|30 Days
|$ +0.3686105750
|+8.67%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Austin Capitals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
-0.14%
-0.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Austin Token is a digital finance platform that integrates cryptocurrency, arbitrage, NFTs, and metaverse experiences into a unified ecosystem. Built on the Binance Smart Chain, the platform offers fast, secure, and scalable transactions along with advanced arbitrage tools and an NFT marketplace. It provides users with a dedicated wallet solution for asset management and facilitates seamless trading and digital payments. Emphasizing transparency, robust security protocols, and regulatory compliance, Austin Token is engineered to support decentralized finance operations while continuously evolving through innovative blockchain technologies
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AUX to VND
₫111,838.75
|1 AUX to AUD
A$6.63
|1 AUX to GBP
￡3.1875
|1 AUX to EUR
€3.74
|1 AUX to USD
$4.25
|1 AUX to MYR
RM18.3175
|1 AUX to TRY
₺163.6675
|1 AUX to JPY
¥608.005
|1 AUX to RUB
₽348.6275
|1 AUX to INR
₹359.3375
|1 AUX to IDR
Rp70,833.305
|1 AUX to KRW
₩6,054.125
|1 AUX to PHP
₱237.0225
|1 AUX to EGP
￡E.216.07
|1 AUX to BRL
R$24.0975
|1 AUX to CAD
C$5.865
|1 AUX to BDT
৳516.5025
|1 AUX to NGN
₦6,810.88
|1 AUX to UAH
₴176.4175
|1 AUX to VES
Bs365.5
|1 AUX to PKR
Rs1,194.8025
|1 AUX to KZT
₸2,170.56
|1 AUX to THB
฿142.0775
|1 AUX to TWD
NT$136.17
|1 AUX to AED
د.إ15.5975
|1 AUX to CHF
Fr3.485
|1 AUX to HKD
HK$32.9375
|1 AUX to MAD
.د.م39.355
|1 AUX to MXN
$83.385