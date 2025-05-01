1) Innovation and Development Funding Sponsorship for community-driven AI tools and ideas Fund AI projects within the ecosystem Driving innovation and maintaining the cutting-edge status of Aventis educational offerings 2) AI Services Access advanced AI-driven services, such as personalized learning experiences, AI tutoring, career counseling, and more 3) AI-powered Content Creation Request and generate AI-powered educational content, research papers, and unique learning materials tailored to individual or institutional needs 4) AI Tools and Resources Unlock premium AI tools and resources for deep learning, data analysis, and educational game development, contributing to a richer educational experience 5) Staking in AAI pools and farms RWA (Real-World Assets) Utilities 6) AI-Verified Skill Badges Acquire AI-verified skill badges that represent real-world competencies and achievements These badges can be displayed on professional networks or portfolios as proof of the holder's high AI expertise and experience 7) Continuing Professional AI Development Used to enroll in continuing professional development (CPD) AI programs that are recognized by industry bodies and professional organizations. Completing these AI programs can lead to further career advancement and professional recognition These (and other) uses can be proposed by the Aventis community and approved through the protocol’s AVTM governance process. Previous Circulating Schedule Next

Disclaimer

