Aver AI Price (AVER)
The live price of Aver AI (AVER) today is 0.00288003 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 249.17K USD. AVER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aver AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Aver AI price change within the day is -26.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 86.52M USD
Get real-time price updates of the AVER to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AVER price information.
During today, the price change of Aver AI to USD was $ -0.001021469430193237.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aver AI to USD was $ -0.0020373755.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aver AI to USD was $ -0.0024206410.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aver AI to USD was $ -0.03463362706982522.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001021469430193237
|-26.18%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0020373755
|-70.74%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0024206410
|-84.04%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03463362706982522
|-92.32%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aver AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.75%
-26.18%
-17.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aver is the leading DeFAI (Decentralized Finance + Artificial Intelligence) platform, empowering anyone—from individuals to businesses—to effortlessly create, train, and deploy powerful on-chain AI agents. By merging the simplicity of a no-code interface with the security and transparency of blockchain technology, Aver makes it possible to automate and optimize complex workflows across DeFi, NFTs, and various on-chain operations.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AVER to VND
₫75.78798945
|1 AVER to AUD
A$0.0044928468
|1 AVER to GBP
￡0.0021600225
|1 AVER to EUR
€0.0025344264
|1 AVER to USD
$0.00288003
|1 AVER to MYR
RM0.0124129293
|1 AVER to TRY
₺0.1109099553
|1 AVER to JPY
¥0.4122474942
|1 AVER to RUB
₽0.2365656642
|1 AVER to INR
₹0.243650538
|1 AVER to IDR
Rp48.0004807998
|1 AVER to KRW
₩4.1084491959
|1 AVER to PHP
₱0.1607344743
|1 AVER to EGP
￡E.0.1466223273
|1 AVER to BRL
R$0.0163297701
|1 AVER to CAD
C$0.0039456411
|1 AVER to BDT
৳0.3500100459
|1 AVER to NGN
₦4.6302530313
|1 AVER to UAH
₴0.1195500453
|1 AVER to VES
Bs0.24768258
|1 AVER to PKR
Rs0.8096628339
|1 AVER to KZT
₸1.4708889216
|1 AVER to THB
฿0.0964522047
|1 AVER to TWD
NT$0.0923625621
|1 AVER to AED
د.إ0.0105697101
|1 AVER to CHF
Fr0.0023616246
|1 AVER to HKD
HK$0.0223202325
|1 AVER to MAD
.د.م0.0266690778
|1 AVER to MXN
$0.0564773883