Aviator Price (AVI)
The live price of Aviator (AVI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.39M USD. AVI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aviator Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Aviator price change within the day is -6.67%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.96B USD
Get real-time price updates of the AVI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AVI price information.
During today, the price change of Aviator to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aviator to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aviator to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aviator to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.67%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-14.64%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-53.13%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Aviator: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.25%
-6.67%
-3.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aviator is revolutionizing onchain gaming and bridging solutions on Base with Aviator Arcade™ and SkyBridge™. Aviator Arcade is a gaming platform that allows anyone to publish their game without hosting fees while rewarding both developers and gamers in the AVI token. SkyBridge is a complete bridging and launchpad solution that aims to drive adoption of Base and Aviator Arcade through enabling seamless transfers of any standard token or NFT between Ethereum and Base. The KYC-certified core team includes experts from Shiba Inu's original security & metaverse team, seasoned developers, and industry professionals in advertising, government, and accounting. The Aviator DAO empowers community members to influence the project's future utilizing the AVI token.
