Avive Price (AVIVE)
The live price of Avive (AVIVE) today is 0.00007287 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 215.51K USD. AVIVE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Avive Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Avive price change within the day is -0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.97B USD
Get real-time price updates of the AVIVE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AVIVE price information.
During today, the price change of Avive to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Avive to USD was $ -0.0000232005.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Avive to USD was $ -0.0000383616.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Avive to USD was $ -0.00009317157934933754.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000232005
|-31.83%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000383616
|-52.64%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00009317157934933754
|-56.11%
Discover the latest price analysis of Avive: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.10%
-0.00%
-0.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Avive is the world's largest geosocial protocol, uniting millions of users from over 130 countries on Avive L2 with Proof of Networking consensus
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AVIVE to VND
₫1.86845967
|1 AVIVE to AUD
A$0.0001114911
|1 AVIVE to GBP
￡0.0000531951
|1 AVIVE to EUR
€0.0000633969
|1 AVIVE to USD
$0.00007287
|1 AVIVE to MYR
RM0.0003082401
|1 AVIVE to TRY
₺0.0028331856
|1 AVIVE to JPY
¥0.0103876185
|1 AVIVE to RUB
₽0.0057807771
|1 AVIVE to INR
₹0.0061990509
|1 AVIVE to IDR
Rp1.1753224161
|1 AVIVE to KRW
₩0.0995491644
|1 AVIVE to PHP
₱0.0040326258
|1 AVIVE to EGP
￡E.0.0036347556
|1 AVIVE to BRL
R$0.0004109868
|1 AVIVE to CAD
C$0.0000998319
|1 AVIVE to BDT
৳0.0088784808
|1 AVIVE to NGN
₦0.1158501834
|1 AVIVE to UAH
₴0.0030255624
|1 AVIVE to VES
Bs0.00684978
|1 AVIVE to PKR
Rs0.0205435104
|1 AVIVE to KZT
₸0.037273005
|1 AVIVE to THB
฿0.0023675463
|1 AVIVE to TWD
NT$0.0021839139
|1 AVIVE to AED
د.إ0.0002674329
|1 AVIVE to CHF
Fr0.0000597534
|1 AVIVE to HKD
HK$0.0005705721
|1 AVIVE to MAD
.د.م0.0006696753
|1 AVIVE to MXN
$0.0014020188