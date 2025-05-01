What is Avoteo (AVO)

Avoteo is Crowdfunding A single investment for a lifetime of passive income. Vote for the best project and generate passive income by participating in the profit shares of the funded projects. Holding a minimum amount of 200 AVO grants you a full access to all features of the Avoteo platform. Avoteo is a Skill Marketplace Find the perfect experts to make the difference! A successful company stands and falls with its employees. The right person for the right job is crucial to the success of any project. Avoteo Skill Marketplace offers you the opportunity to find the missing piece of the puzzle. Inspire, excite, convince! Freelancers from all over the world are ready to give your project that special touch. Avoteo is a Bridge The security of the blockchain implemented into the physical world. Avoteo provides a standalone, innovative and unique product built around the native token AVO. With its growing demand, the AVO token with it´s tokenomics, is set to fund businesses from both, crypto space and physical world. Vote for your favorite projects, participate in governance votings, generate passive income, pay with AVO at discounted conditions at the founded businesses. One token with multiple use cases.

