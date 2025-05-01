Axelar Bridged USDC Price (AXLUSDC)
The live price of Axelar Bridged USDC (AXLUSDC) today is 0.999606 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AXLUSDC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Axelar Bridged USDC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Axelar Bridged USDC price change within the day is -0.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Axelar Bridged USDC to USD was $ -0.0005131923323529.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Axelar Bridged USDC to USD was $ +0.0001667342.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Axelar Bridged USDC to USD was $ -0.0003296700.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Axelar Bridged USDC to USD was $ -0.001545176446335.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0005131923323529
|-0.05%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001667342
|+0.02%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003296700
|-0.03%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001545176446335
|-0.15%
Discover the latest price analysis of Axelar Bridged USDC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
-0.05%
-0.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? axlUSDC is a wrapped, multi-chain representation of USDC, a dollar stablecoin. For each unit of axlUSDC, there is a unit of USDC locked in an Axelar Gateway on Ethereum. axlUSDC is secured by a dynamic validator set running delegated Proof-of-Stake, which holds key shares in the Axelar Gateways via multi-party cryptography. Acquire axlUSDC in three ways: Swap via liquid pairs on any of the DEXs listed here. Swap via Squid, a cross-chain liquidity router built on Axelar. Mint via Satellite, a cross-chain bridge built by Axelar What can your token be used for? USDC is the ticker for USD Coin. It's a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar, issued by Circle, a US company. So, what is axlUSDC, why do we need it, and how can you get it? This post will briefly explain. USDC is issued on Ethereum – but dApps and users in other ecosystems also value the stablecoin's properties. Many of them use axlUSDC, a wrapped version of USDC that can travel between chains, as a multi-chain stablecoin. In brief, axlUSDC is generated via cross-chain bridges. These dApps accept a deposit of USDC at an Axelar Gateway on Ethereum, and mint an equivalent amount of axlUSDC on the destination chain (minus fees). Two key points to understand what axlUSDC is and how it can be used: For every unit of axlUSDC, there is a unit of USDC locked in a Gateway on Ethereum. Once minted, axlUSDC can flow from chain to chain, without going back through Ethereum. Gateway addresses on various EVM chains and the token addresses of axlUSDC on various chains are listed in the Axelar docs, here.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
