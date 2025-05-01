Baby Monkey Price (BONKEY)
The live price of Baby Monkey (BONKEY) today is 0.00000793 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.93K USD. BONKEY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Baby Monkey Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Baby Monkey price change within the day is +0.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.62M USD
During today, the price change of Baby Monkey to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Baby Monkey to USD was $ +0.0000005055.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Baby Monkey to USD was $ +0.0000000202.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Baby Monkey to USD was $ -0.00000549995958601801.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.50%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000005055
|+6.38%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000000202
|+0.25%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00000549995958601801
|-40.95%
Discover the latest price analysis of Baby Monkey: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.37%
+0.50%
+3.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$BONKEY is a community-driven memecoin that draws inspiration from popular tokens like Doge and Pepe. Originally launched by its creator and later abandoned, $BONKEY was rescued by a dedicated team of community members who believed in its potential. Now fully in the hands of its vibrant community, $BONKEY is backed by passionate traders who are enjoying the ride and pushing the project forward. With its playful and energetic vibe, $BONKEY is more than just a token—it's a movement of people having fun while they trade, all united by their love for Baby Monkey! 🐒😍✨
