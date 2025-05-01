Baby Tiger Price ($BBT)
The live price of Baby Tiger ($BBT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 24.57K USD. $BBT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Baby Tiger Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Baby Tiger price change within the day is +3.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the $BBT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $BBT price information.
During today, the price change of Baby Tiger to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Baby Tiger to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Baby Tiger to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Baby Tiger to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.72%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-19.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-24.16%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Baby Tiger: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.46%
+3.72%
-4.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Baby Tiger is the first reflexive meme coin. Built on the Base L2, and with a unique IP and tokenomics (reflexive to the price of Eth), baby tiger is a fun token making its way in the Base ecosystem Reflexive tokenomics: • Presale eth is deposited on compound (lending platform) • When eth price increases, BBT borrows money against treasury Therefore the treasury has no need to sell tokens as it has a continuously growing treasury
