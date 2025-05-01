BabyCate Price (BABYCATE)
The live price of BabyCate (BABYCATE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 82.12K USD. BABYCATE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BabyCate Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BabyCate price change within the day is -0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 690.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the BABYCATE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BABYCATE price information.
During today, the price change of BabyCate to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BabyCate to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BabyCate to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BabyCate to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+2.62%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-6.25%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BabyCate: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-0.01%
-4.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Amidst the gloomy Memecoin scene on Binance Smart Chain, A new phenomenon has risen – BabyCate! Our mission is clear: to revitalise the memecoin scene on BSC and roll out the red carpet for the triumphant return of Changpeng Zhao, the beloved King of Binance. We believe that memecoins can be more than just fleeting trends. They have the power to build communities, spark creativity, and even drive innovation. With BabyCate, we're fostering an environment where fun and potential intertwine. As we eagerly await CZ's return, BabyCate is more than just a token; we're a passionate community, a movement dedicated to showing our unwavering support. Consider us the ultimate welcome-back gift, a testament to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the King's comeback.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BABYCATE to VND
₫--
|1 BABYCATE to AUD
A$--
|1 BABYCATE to GBP
￡--
|1 BABYCATE to EUR
€--
|1 BABYCATE to USD
$--
|1 BABYCATE to MYR
RM--
|1 BABYCATE to TRY
₺--
|1 BABYCATE to JPY
¥--
|1 BABYCATE to RUB
₽--
|1 BABYCATE to INR
₹--
|1 BABYCATE to IDR
Rp--
|1 BABYCATE to KRW
₩--
|1 BABYCATE to PHP
₱--
|1 BABYCATE to EGP
￡E.--
|1 BABYCATE to BRL
R$--
|1 BABYCATE to CAD
C$--
|1 BABYCATE to BDT
৳--
|1 BABYCATE to NGN
₦--
|1 BABYCATE to UAH
₴--
|1 BABYCATE to VES
Bs--
|1 BABYCATE to PKR
Rs--
|1 BABYCATE to KZT
₸--
|1 BABYCATE to THB
฿--
|1 BABYCATE to TWD
NT$--
|1 BABYCATE to AED
د.إ--
|1 BABYCATE to CHF
Fr--
|1 BABYCATE to HKD
HK$--
|1 BABYCATE to MAD
.د.م--
|1 BABYCATE to MXN
$--