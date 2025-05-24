babydogwifhat Price (BABYWIF)
The live price of babydogwifhat (BABYWIF) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BABYWIF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key babydogwifhat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- babydogwifhat price change within the day is -5.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of babydogwifhat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of babydogwifhat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of babydogwifhat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of babydogwifhat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.11%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+12.50%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+57.72%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of babydogwifhat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.36%
-5.11%
+0.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Babywifhat is a unique crypto project inspired by the popular meme culture surrounding "Dogwifhat" and aims to bring the same playful vibes into the realm of decentralized finance (DeFi). The project leverages the community-driven ethos of crypto to create an engaging platform where participants can interact, trade, and express themselves through digital assets while embracing the camaraderie of "wif frens" (with friends). Objectives: To create a vibrant and inclusive community centered around the Babywifhat meme and its associated culture. To establish a decentralized platform for trading and exchanging digital assets, fostering a sense of ownership and participation among users. To promote creativity, collaboration, and friendship within the crypto space through engaging activities and initiatives.
