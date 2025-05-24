Backed MicroStrategy Price (BMSTR)
The live price of Backed MicroStrategy (BMSTR) today is 399.46 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BMSTR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Backed MicroStrategy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Backed MicroStrategy price change within the day is -0.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BMSTR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BMSTR price information.
During today, the price change of Backed MicroStrategy to USD was $ -3.23.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Backed MicroStrategy to USD was $ +65.7130075160.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Backed MicroStrategy to USD was $ +125.4357128720.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Backed MicroStrategy to USD was $ +75.54.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -3.23
|-0.80%
|30 Days
|$ +65.7130075160
|+16.45%
|60 Days
|$ +125.4357128720
|+31.40%
|90 Days
|$ +75.54
|+23.32%
Discover the latest price analysis of Backed MicroStrategy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-0.80%
+0.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Backed MicroStrategy (bMSTR) is a tracker certificate issued as an ERC-20 token. bMSTR tracks the price of MicroStrategy Inc. bMSTR is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of MicroStrategy Inc.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BMSTR to VND
₫10,242,553.86
|1 BMSTR to AUD
A$611.1738
|1 BMSTR to GBP
￡291.6058
|1 BMSTR to EUR
€347.5302
|1 BMSTR to USD
$399.46
|1 BMSTR to MYR
RM1,689.7158
|1 BMSTR to TRY
₺15,562.9616
|1 BMSTR to JPY
¥56,927.0446
|1 BMSTR to RUB
₽31,757.07
|1 BMSTR to INR
₹33,990.0514
|1 BMSTR to IDR
Rp6,442,902.3238
|1 BMSTR to KRW
₩545,710.2952
|1 BMSTR to PHP
₱22,110.111
|1 BMSTR to EGP
￡E.19,929.0594
|1 BMSTR to BRL
R$2,252.9544
|1 BMSTR to CAD
C$547.2602
|1 BMSTR to BDT
৳48,670.2064
|1 BMSTR to NGN
₦635,069.4972
|1 BMSTR to UAH
₴16,585.5792
|1 BMSTR to VES
Bs37,549.24
|1 BMSTR to PKR
Rs112,615.7632
|1 BMSTR to KZT
₸204,323.79
|1 BMSTR to THB
฿12,966.4716
|1 BMSTR to TWD
NT$11,975.8108
|1 BMSTR to AED
د.إ1,466.0182
|1 BMSTR to CHF
Fr327.5572
|1 BMSTR to HKD
HK$3,127.7718
|1 BMSTR to MAD
.د.م3,671.0374
|1 BMSTR to MXN
$7,677.6212