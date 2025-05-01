Baklava Price (BAVA)
The live price of Baklava (BAVA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 51.65K USD. BAVA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Baklava Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Baklava price change within the day is +2.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 654.67M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BAVA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BAVA price information.
During today, the price change of Baklava to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Baklava to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Baklava to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Baklava to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+60.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+22.60%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Baklava: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.30%
+2.00%
+23.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Baklava Space is designed as a combination of automated yield farming for your LP tokens and a synthetic creation mechanism using LP tokens. In Baklava Space, users keep 100% their original LP tokens and at the same time, Baklava is optimising the yield from user's LP token by actively auto-compounding the LP with lowest possible cost (all APY shown have already included fees), earning $BAVA rewards, and (soon) earning synthetic asset profits.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BAVA to VND
₫--
|1 BAVA to AUD
A$--
|1 BAVA to GBP
￡--
|1 BAVA to EUR
€--
|1 BAVA to USD
$--
|1 BAVA to MYR
RM--
|1 BAVA to TRY
₺--
|1 BAVA to JPY
¥--
|1 BAVA to RUB
₽--
|1 BAVA to INR
₹--
|1 BAVA to IDR
Rp--
|1 BAVA to KRW
₩--
|1 BAVA to PHP
₱--
|1 BAVA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 BAVA to BRL
R$--
|1 BAVA to CAD
C$--
|1 BAVA to BDT
৳--
|1 BAVA to NGN
₦--
|1 BAVA to UAH
₴--
|1 BAVA to VES
Bs--
|1 BAVA to PKR
Rs--
|1 BAVA to KZT
₸--
|1 BAVA to THB
฿--
|1 BAVA to TWD
NT$--
|1 BAVA to AED
د.إ--
|1 BAVA to CHF
Fr--
|1 BAVA to HKD
HK$--
|1 BAVA to MAD
.د.م--
|1 BAVA to MXN
$--