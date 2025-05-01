bAlpha Price (BALPHA)
The live price of bAlpha (BALPHA) today is 5.0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 89.94K USD. BALPHA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key bAlpha Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- bAlpha price change within the day is -3.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 18.00K USD
During today, the price change of bAlpha to USD was $ -0.166350776087961.
In the past 30 days, the price change of bAlpha to USD was $ +0.6017190000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of bAlpha to USD was $ -0.7301940000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of bAlpha to USD was $ -2.2753164742708485.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.166350776087961
|-3.22%
|30 Days
|$ +0.6017190000
|+12.03%
|60 Days
|$ -0.7301940000
|-14.60%
|90 Days
|$ -2.2753164742708485
|-31.27%
Discover the latest price analysis of bAlpha: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-3.22%
+0.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection.
|1 BALPHA to VND
₫131,575
|1 BALPHA to AUD
A$7.75
|1 BALPHA to GBP
￡3.75
|1 BALPHA to EUR
€4.4
|1 BALPHA to USD
$5
|1 BALPHA to MYR
RM21.55
|1 BALPHA to TRY
₺192.55
|1 BALPHA to JPY
¥715.8
|1 BALPHA to RUB
₽410.6
|1 BALPHA to INR
₹423
|1 BALPHA to IDR
Rp83,333.3
|1 BALPHA to KRW
₩7,132.65
|1 BALPHA to PHP
₱279.05
|1 BALPHA to EGP
￡E.254.5
|1 BALPHA to BRL
R$28.35
|1 BALPHA to CAD
C$6.85
|1 BALPHA to BDT
৳607.65
|1 BALPHA to NGN
₦8,038.55
|1 BALPHA to UAH
₴207.55
|1 BALPHA to VES
Bs430
|1 BALPHA to PKR
Rs1,405.65
|1 BALPHA to KZT
₸2,553.6
|1 BALPHA to THB
฿167.45
|1 BALPHA to TWD
NT$160.35
|1 BALPHA to AED
د.إ18.35
|1 BALPHA to CHF
Fr4.1
|1 BALPHA to HKD
HK$38.75
|1 BALPHA to MAD
.د.م46.3
|1 BALPHA to MXN
$98.05