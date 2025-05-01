Band Protocol Price (BAND)
The live price of Band Protocol (BAND) today is 0.827876 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 129.18M USD. BAND to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Band Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Band Protocol price change within the day is +0.89%
- It has a circulating supply of 155.94M USD
During today, the price change of Band Protocol to USD was $ +0.00732239.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Band Protocol to USD was $ +0.1213051932.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Band Protocol to USD was $ -0.1271331090.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Band Protocol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00732239
|+0.89%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1213051932
|+14.65%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1271331090
|-15.35%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Band Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+0.89%
+3.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 BAND to VND
₫21,785.55694
|1 BAND to AUD
A$1.29148656
|1 BAND to GBP
￡0.620907
|1 BAND to EUR
€0.72853088
|1 BAND to USD
$0.827876
|1 BAND to MYR
RM3.56814556
|1 BAND to TRY
₺31.88150476
|1 BAND to JPY
¥118.40282552
|1 BAND to RUB
₽67.91894704
|1 BAND to INR
₹69.9969158
|1 BAND to IDR
Rp13,797.92781416
|1 BAND to KRW
₩1,179.309362
|1 BAND to PHP
₱46.17064452
|1 BAND to EGP
￡E.42.0974946
|1 BAND to BRL
R$4.69405692
|1 BAND to CAD
C$1.13419012
|1 BAND to BDT
৳100.61177028
|1 BAND to NGN
₦1,326.72096256
|1 BAND to UAH
₴34.36513276
|1 BAND to VES
Bs71.197336
|1 BAND to PKR
Rs232.74077988
|1 BAND to KZT
₸422.81283072
|1 BAND to THB
฿27.67589468
|1 BAND to TWD
NT$26.52514704
|1 BAND to AED
د.إ3.03830492
|1 BAND to CHF
Fr0.67885832
|1 BAND to HKD
HK$6.416039
|1 BAND to MAD
.د.م7.66613176
|1 BAND to MXN
$16.24292712