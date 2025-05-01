BANX Price (BANX)
The live price of BANX (BANX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 704.15K USD. BANX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BANX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BANX price change within the day is -6.32%
- It has a circulating supply of 15.00B USD
During today, the price change of BANX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BANX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BANX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BANX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.32%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+1.45%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-16.82%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BANX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.49%
-6.32%
-13.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Borrow ● Lend ● Multiply ● Hedge ◎ Solana tokens and NFTs on https://banx.gg with no expiration, no price liquidation. Banx is a modular peer-to-peer lending protocol enabling borrowers and lenders to choose their risk/reward parameters (LTV/APR), anywhere from very low to very high. The more $BANX you own and stake, the stronger the (financial) benefits you receive such as weekly $BANX rewards (from buybacks), boosts on leaderboard points, governance voting power, ...
