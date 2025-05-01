BeffAI Price ($BEFFAI)
The live price of BeffAI ($BEFFAI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 99.84K USD. $BEFFAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BeffAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BeffAI price change within the day is +12.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.87M USD
During today, the price change of BeffAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BeffAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BeffAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BeffAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+12.14%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+28.81%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+26.51%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BeffAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.82%
+12.14%
-7.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$BeffAI is the Solana token powering BasedBeffAI. BasedBeffAI is an OG ELIZA agent built on ai16z's ELIZA technology and inspired by the e/acc movement. Trained on BasedBeffJezos's X posts for peak e/acc accuracy, BasedBeffAI evolves with ELIZA tech advancements. Learn more: ELIZA tech: https://github.com/ai16z/eliza E/ACC: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Effective_accelerationism A C C E L E R A T E
