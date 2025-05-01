Beincom Price (BIC)
The live price of Beincom (BIC) today is 0.01619601 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 26.62M USD. BIC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Beincom Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Beincom price change within the day is +1.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.64B USD
During today, the price change of Beincom to USD was $ +0.000184.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Beincom to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Beincom to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Beincom to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.000184
|+1.15%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Beincom: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
+1.15%
-12.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Started from 2021, Beincom has been built to become a social hub and community platform, with BIC Token at its heart. Beincom created a platform for community builders to connect with their most engaging members/followers, consolidating the loyals from multiple platforms into one unified. Contents created in Beincom can be shared to other platforms, and contents from others can be embedded to Beincom, making a "social hub", one platform to manage all others. Communities on Beincom are structured in the "inner-circle" model. A community contains multiple of smaller groups inside, and each group may have many more inner groups, classifying the community thus support the administration and content delivery. The community builders receive BIC Token in the form of donation from their members, or via paid features such as TPDM, and by completing missions and achievements. The BIC Token are also used in NFT minting and auction, advertisement like boosted content and recommended community, premium features and other utilities on the platform. Beincom is empowered by the integrated technology of web2 and web3. The interface keeps the familiarity of traditional social platform, while offering users web3 features including wallet, token swap, NFT & Marketplace, etc.
