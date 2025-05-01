bemo Staked TON Price (STTON)
The live price of bemo Staked TON (STTON) today is 3.39 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 12.72M USD. STTON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key bemo Staked TON Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- bemo Staked TON price change within the day is -0.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.74M USD
During today, the price change of bemo Staked TON to USD was $ -0.013653091483751.
In the past 30 days, the price change of bemo Staked TON to USD was $ -0.7439321100.
In the past 60 days, the price change of bemo Staked TON to USD was $ -0.1191534150.
In the past 90 days, the price change of bemo Staked TON to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.013653091483751
|-0.40%
|30 Days
|$ -0.7439321100
|-21.94%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1191534150
|-3.51%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of bemo Staked TON: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
-0.40%
+0.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
bemo is a non-custodial liquid staking protocol built on The Open Network (TON) blockchain. It is the first liquid staking application on TON. bemo allows users to stake TON tokens and receive stTON tokens in return, which can be freely used in DeFi while continuously earning staking rewards. Users stake TON tokens in the bemo app. After confirming the transaction, they receive stTON tokens, representing their share in the staking pool. The amount of stTON received is determined by the smart contract based on the current stTON/TON exchange rate. The staked TON tokens join the overall staking pool, which supports the TON blockchain. For this, they receive rewards. After each validation round, the rewards, minus the bemo fee, are added to the staking pool, increasing its size. As the staking pool grows, so does the price of stTON. The bemo Incentive Program aims to engage users and deepen their understanding of DeFi on the TON blockchain. With bemo, you already earn staking rewards and additional yield on your stTON in DeFi. The incentive program allows users to earn stXP for actions with stTON tokens: minting, holding, providing liquidity for DEX, and lending. In Q4 2024, users will be able to convert stXP into $BMO tokens.
|1 STTON to VND
₫89,207.85
|1 STTON to AUD
A$5.2884
|1 STTON to GBP
￡2.5425
|1 STTON to EUR
€2.9832
|1 STTON to USD
$3.39
|1 STTON to MYR
RM14.6109
|1 STTON to TRY
₺130.5489
|1 STTON to JPY
¥484.8378
|1 STTON to RUB
₽278.1156
|1 STTON to INR
₹286.6245
|1 STTON to IDR
Rp56,499.9774
|1 STTON to KRW
₩4,829.055
|1 STTON to PHP
₱189.0603
|1 STTON to EGP
￡E.172.3815
|1 STTON to BRL
R$19.2213
|1 STTON to CAD
C$4.6443
|1 STTON to BDT
৳411.9867
|1 STTON to NGN
₦5,432.6784
|1 STTON to UAH
₴140.7189
|1 STTON to VES
Bs291.54
|1 STTON to PKR
Rs953.0307
|1 STTON to KZT
₸1,731.3408
|1 STTON to THB
฿113.3277
|1 STTON to TWD
NT$108.6156
|1 STTON to AED
د.إ12.4413
|1 STTON to CHF
Fr2.7798
|1 STTON to HKD
HK$26.2725
|1 STTON to MAD
.د.م31.3914
|1 STTON to MXN
$66.5118