Beramonium is a premier Berachain-native gaming studio, building a multi-game ecosystem powered by Berachain. The first title, Beramonium Chronicles: Gemhunters, is an idle-RPG with Play & Earn (P&E) mechanics, where players send NFT-based Characters on missions to earn Gems and Equipment. These rewards enhance gameplay and unlock additional benefits within the Berachain ecosystem. Expanding on this foundation, Beramonium Chronicles: Adventures introduces a full-3D RPG designed to bridge the gap between web2 and web3 gaming. With seamless blockchain integration, players can engage at their own pace: in casual and fun way or through "degen way" with advanced economics & game-theory. $BERAMO is at the center of the Beramonium ecosystem. It's a heavily deflationary token that powers in-game mechanics. Beramonium aims to redefine sustainable web3 gaming by leveraging Berachain’s Proof of Liquidity (PoL) to create a positive-sum rewards system rather than relying on traditional player-extractive models.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.