BFG Token Price (BFG)
The live price of BFG Token (BFG) today is 0.01611511 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 11.43M USD. BFG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BFG Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BFG Token price change within the day is +0.73%
- It has a circulating supply of 709.48M USD
During today, the price change of BFG Token to USD was $ +0.00011723.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BFG Token to USD was $ -0.0034282205.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BFG Token to USD was $ -0.0034171027.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BFG Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00011723
|+0.73%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0034282205
|-21.27%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0034171027
|-21.20%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BFG Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.10%
+0.73%
-5.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BFG is the native BEP-20 token of the BetFury ecosystem, initially launched on the Binance Smart Chain network. The number of BFG supporters has surpassed 67,000 token holders. BFG holders can trade, play, stake BFG, and be rewarded with the highest APRs, discounts, and bonuses based on their token holdings. In addition, the BFG token can be used to earn on exchanges such as PancakeSwap and Biswap. While benefiting from BFG on the platform and beyond, the token is being secured by strong CertiK. It ensures BFG's safety by thoroughly examining its smart contract code.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BFG to VND
₫424.06911965
|1 BFG to AUD
A$0.0251395716
|1 BFG to GBP
￡0.0120863325
|1 BFG to EUR
€0.0141812968
|1 BFG to USD
$0.01611511
|1 BFG to MYR
RM0.0694561241
|1 BFG to TRY
₺0.6205928861
|1 BFG to JPY
¥2.3047830322
|1 BFG to RUB
₽1.3220836244
|1 BFG to INR
₹1.3625325505
|1 BFG to IDR
Rp268.5850592326
|1 BFG to KRW
₩22.955974195
|1 BFG to PHP
₱0.8987396847
|1 BFG to EGP
￡E.0.8194533435
|1 BFG to BRL
R$0.0913726737
|1 BFG to CAD
C$0.0220777007
|1 BFG to BDT
৳1.9584693183
|1 BFG to NGN
₦25.8254306816
|1 BFG to UAH
₴0.6689382161
|1 BFG to VES
Bs1.38589946
|1 BFG to PKR
Rs4.5304408743
|1 BFG to KZT
₸8.2303089792
|1 BFG to THB
฿0.5387281273
|1 BFG to TWD
NT$0.5163281244
|1 BFG to AED
د.إ0.0591424537
|1 BFG to CHF
Fr0.0132143902
|1 BFG to HKD
HK$0.1248921025
|1 BFG to MAD
.د.م0.1492259186
|1 BFG to MXN
$0.3161784582