BHNetwork Price (BHAT)
The live price of BHNetwork (BHAT) today is 0.00188145 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 335.08K USD. BHAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BHNetwork Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BHNetwork price change within the day is +3.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 178.09M USD
During today, the price change of BHNetwork to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BHNetwork to USD was $ +0.0003250961.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BHNetwork to USD was $ -0.0006232342.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BHNetwork to USD was $ -0.002685522427621383.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.12%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0003250961
|+17.28%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0006232342
|-33.12%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002685522427621383
|-58.80%
Discover the latest price analysis of BHNetwork: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+3.12%
+9.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What Is BH Network (BHAT-c1fde3)? BH Network startup is a web 3.0 company hub that aims to build products on the Elrond Network blockchain. The main fuel for all these products will be the BHAT token - the utility governance token for the BH Network hub. The first product focuses on fixing the problems of freelancers: They face FIAT marketplace issues such as high fees, bias toward established sellers, long wait times, and fraudulent chargebacks. Blockchain technology and custom algorithms will reduce those issues to almost zero, providing freelancers and their customers with a safe, fair, and fast new marketplace. Second, the BHero Launchpad is a regulated incubator gateway for projects willing to enter into the cryptocurrency sphere. The team will rigorously vet each project before offering the most disruptive and valuable projects with assistance and guidance in becoming legally compliant and prepared in every aspect of web3 business before having the final step - the public sale within the launchpad.
