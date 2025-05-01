Big Balls Price (BALLS)
The live price of Big Balls (BALLS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 33.63K USD. BALLS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Big Balls Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Big Balls price change within the day is +130.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Big Balls to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Big Balls to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Big Balls to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Big Balls to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+130.47%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+60.12%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-37.99%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Big Balls: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.15%
+130.47%
+119.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Edward Coristine, a 19-year-old techie, secured a role at Elon Musk’s DOGE initiative, gaining access to U.S. government systems despite security concerns. Musk personally voted for Coristine—who went by the online moniker "Big Balls"—and even mentioned it on Twitter. Now it’s time to step up, grab your balls, and send $BALLS to the moon. Don’t miss out—only the biggest bags make it. Big Balls to the Rescue!
