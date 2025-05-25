Bigcoin Price (BIG)
The live price of Bigcoin (BIG) today is 1.13 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.66M USD. BIG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bigcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Bigcoin price change within the day is -3.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.01M USD
During today, the price change of Bigcoin to USD was $ -0.038993053865153.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bigcoin to USD was $ -0.3929788570.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bigcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bigcoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.038993053865153
|-3.34%
|30 Days
|$ -0.3929788570
|-34.77%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bigcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.46%
-3.34%
-15.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bigcoin is built on the foundational principles of Bitcoin, but for the new generation. There is an onchain virtual mining system that is much easier than hardware mining to increase hashrate to mine $BIG. Bigcoin the token is the product, but the mining is the distribution mechanism. 21M total supply cap, 2.5 emissions per block, halvenings every 4.2M blocks, and a fully enclosed system with no extra inflation.
