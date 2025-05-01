BIGFACTS Price (BIGFACTS)
The live price of BIGFACTS (BIGFACTS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 419.12K USD. BIGFACTS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BIGFACTS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BIGFACTS price change within the day is +2.69%
- It has a circulating supply of 462.05M USD
During today, the price change of BIGFACTS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BIGFACTS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BIGFACTS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BIGFACTS to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.69%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+9.54%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+25.90%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BIGFACTS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.24%
+2.69%
-0.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$BIGFACTS is a community driven meme token that brings together the elements of Bigfoot, blockchain technology and meme culture. It aims to build a community where individuals can share truths and life insights through engaging and humorous memes. The project leverages memes as a tool for collective learning and effective information sharing. $BIGFACTS successfully merges the fun aspects of meme culture with the transparency and security of blockchain technology, fostering a vibrant and interactive community space. Importantly, it does this without encouraging financial investment, focusing instead on the educational and communal benefits of participation.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BIGFACTS to VND
₫--
|1 BIGFACTS to AUD
A$--
|1 BIGFACTS to GBP
￡--
|1 BIGFACTS to EUR
€--
|1 BIGFACTS to USD
$--
|1 BIGFACTS to MYR
RM--
|1 BIGFACTS to TRY
₺--
|1 BIGFACTS to JPY
¥--
|1 BIGFACTS to RUB
₽--
|1 BIGFACTS to INR
₹--
|1 BIGFACTS to IDR
Rp--
|1 BIGFACTS to KRW
₩--
|1 BIGFACTS to PHP
₱--
|1 BIGFACTS to EGP
￡E.--
|1 BIGFACTS to BRL
R$--
|1 BIGFACTS to CAD
C$--
|1 BIGFACTS to BDT
৳--
|1 BIGFACTS to NGN
₦--
|1 BIGFACTS to UAH
₴--
|1 BIGFACTS to VES
Bs--
|1 BIGFACTS to PKR
Rs--
|1 BIGFACTS to KZT
₸--
|1 BIGFACTS to THB
฿--
|1 BIGFACTS to TWD
NT$--
|1 BIGFACTS to AED
د.إ--
|1 BIGFACTS to CHF
Fr--
|1 BIGFACTS to HKD
HK$--
|1 BIGFACTS to MAD
.د.م--
|1 BIGFACTS to MXN
$--