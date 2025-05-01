Binemon Price (BIN)
The live price of Binemon (BIN) today is 0.00019649 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Binemon Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Binemon price change within the day is -1.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Binemon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Binemon to USD was $ -0.0000678730.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Binemon to USD was $ -0.0000640820.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Binemon to USD was $ -0.0001492700018175274.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.11%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000678730
|-34.54%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000640820
|-32.61%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0001492700018175274
|-43.17%
Discover the latest price analysis of Binemon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.11%
-3.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Binemon is a virtual pet NFT game combined with elements of an Idle RPG game. In addition to collecting and trading eggs, ambrosia (fusion), characters, items, land, and players are also connected to fight in PVE, PVP modes and receive cryptocurrency rewards.
