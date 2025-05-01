Birake Price (BIR)
The live price of Birake (BIR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.63K USD. BIR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Birake Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Birake price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 367.18M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BIR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BIR price information.
During today, the price change of Birake to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Birake to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Birake to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Birake to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+433.82%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+223.71%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Birake: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BIRAKE/HELIOBANK will prove that banking services are also possible without a traditional bank. HELIOBANK will offer services like crypto currency exchanges, over-the-counter (OTC) brokerage, secure online wallets, crypto currency payment interfaces and much more in a transparent way for everyone. In this way, HELIOBANK wants to give people and the private sector back some of the control over the financial sector.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BIR to VND
₫--
|1 BIR to AUD
A$--
|1 BIR to GBP
￡--
|1 BIR to EUR
€--
|1 BIR to USD
$--
|1 BIR to MYR
RM--
|1 BIR to TRY
₺--
|1 BIR to JPY
¥--
|1 BIR to RUB
₽--
|1 BIR to INR
₹--
|1 BIR to IDR
Rp--
|1 BIR to KRW
₩--
|1 BIR to PHP
₱--
|1 BIR to EGP
￡E.--
|1 BIR to BRL
R$--
|1 BIR to CAD
C$--
|1 BIR to BDT
৳--
|1 BIR to NGN
₦--
|1 BIR to UAH
₴--
|1 BIR to VES
Bs--
|1 BIR to PKR
Rs--
|1 BIR to KZT
₸--
|1 BIR to THB
฿--
|1 BIR to TWD
NT$--
|1 BIR to AED
د.إ--
|1 BIR to CHF
Fr--
|1 BIR to HKD
HK$--
|1 BIR to MAD
.د.م--
|1 BIR to MXN
$--