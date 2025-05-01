Bitcoin Cat Price (SASHA)
The live price of Bitcoin Cat (SASHA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 63.40K USD. SASHA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bitcoin Cat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Bitcoin Cat price change within the day is +19.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.14M USD
During today, the price change of Bitcoin Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bitcoin Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bitcoin Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bitcoin Cat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+19.38%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+50.45%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+32.79%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bitcoin Cat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.68%
+19.38%
+20.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bitcoin is more than just a digital currency; it has inspired the creation of a meme coin named Sasha, in honor of the beloved cat raised by Meredith Patterson and the late Len Sassaman. Len Sassaman, an influential figure in the cypherpunk community, is often rumored to be the mysterious founder of Bitcoin, further deepening the connection between Sasha and the Bitcoin legacy. Due to this intriguing association, Sasha has earned the affectionate nickname "Bitcoin Cat." The Sasha coin ($Sasha) was officially launched on October 4th, 2024, on the Solana blockchain. Since its inception, it has transitioned to being fully community-driven, reflecting its growing popularity and the strong sense of community among its supporters.
