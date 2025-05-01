Black Agnus Price (FTW)
The live price of Black Agnus (FTW) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 294.00K USD. FTW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Black Agnus Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Black Agnus price change within the day is +0.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 60.00T USD
During today, the price change of Black Agnus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Black Agnus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Black Agnus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Black Agnus to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.14%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-25.31%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+26.63%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Black Agnus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.09%
+0.14%
-12.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Black Agnus Token (FTW) is a revolutionary cryptocurrency project that combines the viral energy of meme culture with the transformative power of decentralized finance (DeFi). Designed to be both a fun and rewarding experience for its holders, Black Agnus aims to break the mold of traditional meme tokens by providing real-world financial utility while maintaining the light-hearted spirit of the internet’s most beloved memes. With a total supply of 10,000,000,000,000 FTW, Black Agnus is set to be a widely accessible token, fostering a strong and engaged community. Whether you’re a seasoned crypto enthusiast or a newcomer drawn in by the appeal of memes, Black Agnus offers something for everyone.
