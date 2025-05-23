What is Black Hole Coin (BHC)

Black Hole Coin Markets All pairs Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. CoinMarketCap may be compensated if you visit any affiliate links and you take certain actions such as signing up and transacting with these affiliate platforms. Please refer to Affiliate Disclosure Black Hole Coin news More news updates are on the way... Stay tuned! About Black Hole Coin BHC (Black Hole Coin) is a brand-new token issuance protocol, initiated by the Black Hole leader BOME community and 666 medal shareholders. Its pioneering Black Hole copy order dividend protocol is unprecedented in the primary market, with an ultra-high-speed dual burning dividend deflation mode. The minimum transfer of 1 million BHC tokens into the black hole address, participating in the USDT dividend compounding, actively destroying the coin price, and the pot automatically burns and reduces deflation every day.

Black Hole Coin (BHC) Resource Official Website