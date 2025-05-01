Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Price (BCUG)
The live price of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) today is 0.00864137 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.97K USD. BCUG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 691.06K USD
Get real-time price updates of the BCUG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BCUG price information.
During today, the price change of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance to USD was $ -0.0052822733.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance to USD was $ -0.0049131355.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance to USD was $ -0.01763836047441496.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0052822733
|-61.12%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0049131355
|-56.85%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01763836047441496
|-67.11%
Discover the latest price analysis of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+9.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BCUG is the native governance and utility token of Blockchain Cuties Universe game that is going to be used for: * Transactional operations – in-game currency for majority of existing mechanics and exclusive goods * Liquidity Providing * Gameplay farming – ability to earn tokens by performing meaningful actions within the game (true Play2Earn) * Staking and NFT based governance * Staking to mine two derivative tokens (Hero token and Political Power Token)
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BCUG to VND
₫227.39765155
|1 BCUG to AUD
A$0.0134805372
|1 BCUG to GBP
￡0.0064810275
|1 BCUG to EUR
€0.0076044056
|1 BCUG to USD
$0.00864137
|1 BCUG to MYR
RM0.0372443047
|1 BCUG to TRY
₺0.3324335039
|1 BCUG to JPY
¥1.2494556883
|1 BCUG to RUB
₽0.7098885455
|1 BCUG to INR
₹0.7313191431
|1 BCUG to IDR
Rp144.0227757242
|1 BCUG to KRW
₩12.3448019409
|1 BCUG to PHP
₱0.4822748597
|1 BCUG to EGP
￡E.0.4400185604
|1 BCUG to BRL
R$0.0489965679
|1 BCUG to CAD
C$0.0118386769
|1 BCUG to BDT
৳1.0501856961
|1 BCUG to NGN
₦13.8928169627
|1 BCUG to UAH
₴0.3587032687
|1 BCUG to VES
Bs0.74315782
|1 BCUG to PKR
Rs2.4293483481
|1 BCUG to KZT
₸4.4133204864
|1 BCUG to THB
฿0.2896587224
|1 BCUG to TWD
NT$0.2774743907
|1 BCUG to AED
د.إ0.0317138279
|1 BCUG to CHF
Fr0.0070859234
|1 BCUG to HKD
HK$0.0669706175
|1 BCUG to MAD
.د.م0.0800190862
|1 BCUG to MXN
$0.1696300931