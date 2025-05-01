Blockchain Monster Hunt Price (BCMC)
The live price of Blockchain Monster Hunt (BCMC) today is 0.00073829 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 174.34K USD. BCMC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Blockchain Monster Hunt Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Blockchain Monster Hunt price change within the day is -0.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 236.14M USD
During today, the price change of Blockchain Monster Hunt to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Blockchain Monster Hunt to USD was $ -0.0000113113.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Blockchain Monster Hunt to USD was $ -0.0001863435.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Blockchain Monster Hunt to USD was $ -0.0006568582817477667.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.47%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000113113
|-1.53%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001863435
|-25.23%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0006568582817477667
|-47.08%
Discover the latest price analysis of Blockchain Monster Hunt: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
-0.47%
-3.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NFT and blockchain games have recently exploded in popularity. However, none of the games currently on the market truly embrace a fully decentralised ecosystem and complete on-chain experience, factors which should be the fundamental essence of blockchain gaming. Blockchain Monster Hunt (BCMH) is the world’s first multi-chain game that runs entirely on the blockchain itself. Inspired by Pokémon-GO,BCMH allows players to continuously explore brand new places on the blockchain to hunt and battle monsters. Each block on the blockchain is a unique digital space where a limited number of monsters (of the same DNA gene and rarity) may exist. Players and collectors can hunt or battle for a chance to capture these unique monsters and to earn coins.
