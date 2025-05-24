Bnext B3X Price (B3X)
The live price of Bnext B3X (B3X) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. B3X to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bnext B3X Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Bnext B3X price change within the day is -0.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Bnext B3X to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bnext B3X to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bnext B3X to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bnext B3X to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.11%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-21.57%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-38.73%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bnext B3X: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.04%
-0.11%
+14.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The B3X token is a utility token that underpins the entire Bnext ecosystem, whose mission is to bring financial freedom to a global community of banked and unbanked by expanding access to a growing selection of next-generation financial tools and remaining committed to continuously improving the user experience. The continued support from Borderless Capital will help Bnext to strengthen its growing community and bring more value to users through international expansion. Forthcoming products on the Bnext roadmap include a robust reward system, a diversified marketplace, the crypto wallet app with buying and selling conditions, international money transfers, user discounts, and more.
