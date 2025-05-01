Bodega Price (BODEGA)
The live price of Bodega (BODEGA) today is 0.115728 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.37M USD. BODEGA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bodega Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Bodega price change within the day is -0.62%
- It has a circulating supply of 20.50M USD
During today, the price change of Bodega to USD was $ -0.0007324150885407.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bodega to USD was $ -0.0407166401.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bodega to USD was $ +0.0075856810.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bodega to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0007324150885407
|-0.62%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0407166401
|-35.18%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0075856810
|+6.55%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bodega: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.19%
-0.62%
-9.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bodega Market is an open-source prediction market protocol built on the Cardano blockchain. It allows users to create, participate, and trade in markets based on the outcomes of future events. By leveraging the unique capabilities of Cardano’s smart contract infrastructure, Bodega Market provides a secure, low-cost, and highly scalable platform for forecasting real-world outcomes. The protocol aims to redefine prediction markets by ensuring trustlessness, transparency, and accessibility for users worldwide.
