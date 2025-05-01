Bonzo Finance Price (BONZO)
The live price of Bonzo Finance (BONZO) today is 0.02802148 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.05M USD. BONZO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bonzo Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Bonzo Finance price change within the day is -0.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 73.14M USD
During today, the price change of Bonzo Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bonzo Finance to USD was $ +0.0018422273.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bonzo Finance to USD was $ -0.0039180417.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bonzo Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.16%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0018422273
|+6.57%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0039180417
|-13.98%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bonzo Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.11%
-0.16%
+0.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bonzo Finance is an open source, non-custodial protocol designed to facilitate the lending and borrowing of cryptocurrencies, with a focus on $HBAR, native $USDC, Hedera ecosystem assets, and wrapped (bridged) majors. Bonzo prioritizes censorship resistance, security, and self-custody, enabling users to transact without reliance on trusted intermediaries. Bonzo Finance utilizes Supra and Chainlink oracles that enable accurate and reliable price feeds for the lending and borrowing of assets, ensuring transparent and efficient operations.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BONZO to VND
₫737.3852462
|1 BONZO to AUD
A$0.0437135088
|1 BONZO to GBP
￡0.02101611
|1 BONZO to EUR
€0.0246589024
|1 BONZO to USD
$0.02802148
|1 BONZO to MYR
RM0.1207725788
|1 BONZO to TRY
₺1.0791071948
|1 BONZO to JPY
¥4.005670566
|1 BONZO to RUB
₽2.2988822192
|1 BONZO to INR
₹2.369216134
|1 BONZO to IDR
Rp467.0244798568
|1 BONZO to KRW
₩39.91659826
|1 BONZO to PHP
₱1.5627579396
|1 BONZO to EGP
￡E.1.424892258
|1 BONZO to BRL
R$0.1588817916
|1 BONZO to CAD
C$0.0383894276
|1 BONZO to BDT
৳3.4054504644
|1 BONZO to NGN
₦44.9061029888
|1 BONZO to UAH
₴1.1631716348
|1 BONZO to VES
Bs2.40984728
|1 BONZO to PKR
Rs7.8776786724
|1 BONZO to KZT
₸14.3111302656
|1 BONZO to THB
฿0.9367580764
|1 BONZO to TWD
NT$0.8978082192
|1 BONZO to AED
د.إ0.1028388316
|1 BONZO to CHF
Fr0.0229776136
|1 BONZO to HKD
HK$0.21716647
|1 BONZO to MAD
.د.م0.2594789048
|1 BONZO to MXN
$0.5495012228